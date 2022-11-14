University of Virginia-Shooting

Charlottesville police secure a crime scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. [STEVE HELBER/AP PHOTO]

 Steve Helber

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team was taken into custody Monday, more than 13 hours after he allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip, authorities said.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.