CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team was taken into custody Monday, more than 13 hours after he allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip, authorities said.
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
- By Sarah Rankin The Associated Press
