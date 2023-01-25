Northern California Fatal Shooting

Police tape from the San Mateo Country Sheriffs Office mark the perimeter of the scene of a shooting, after a gunman killed several people at two agricultural businesses in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Tuesday. [AP PHOTO/ AARON KEHOE]

 Aaron Kehoe

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shooting sprees at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a "workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.

