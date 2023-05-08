Deadly Bus Stop Crash

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop. [MICHAEL GONZALEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Michael Gonzalez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — An SUV slammed into a crowd Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 who were waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said.

