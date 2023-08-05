Congress Oversight Biden

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son. [AP PHOTO/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE, FILE]

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — Focusing on the Bidens rather than Donald Trump's federal court appearance, House Republicans released a transcript Thursday of their interview with Hunter Biden's former business associate detailing overseas financial dealings by the president's son.

