A man included in a syphilis study has blood drawn by a doctor in Alabama during the 1950s. The study was exposed by an Associated Press story in 1972 — 40 years after it started. [NATIONAL ARCHIVES]

About this story

On July 25, 1972, Jean Heller, a reporter on The Associated Press investigative team, then called the Special Assignment Team, broke news that rocked the nation. Based on documents leaked by Peter Buxtun, a whistleblower at the U.S. Public Health Service, the then 29-year-old journalist and the only woman on the team, reported that the federal government let hundreds of Black men in rural Alabama go untreated for syphilis for 40 years in order to study the impact of the disease on the human body.

Most of the men were denied access to penicillin, even when it became widely available as a cure. A public outcry ensued, and nearly four months later, the "Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male" came to an end. The investigation would have far-reaching implications: The men in the study filed a lawsuit that resulted in a $10 million settlement, Congress passed laws governing how subjects in research studies were treated, and more than two decades later President Bill Clinton formally apologized for the study, calling it "shameful."

Today, the effects of the study still linger — it is often blamed for the unwillingness of some African Americans to participate in medical research.

The original story from 1972 is reprinted here.

For 40 years the U.S. Public Health Service has conducted a study in which human guinea pigs, denied proper medical treatment, have died of syphilis and its side effects.

