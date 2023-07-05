Roots of the Flag

Flags proliferate every July Fourth, but unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, their role was not prescribed by the founders: They would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations. [AP PHOTO/MATT ROURKE, FILE]

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — In the bedroom of the Betsy Ross House, a reconstruction of where the upholsterer worked on her most famous commission, a long flag with a circle of 13 stars hangs over a Chippendale side chair and extends across the floor. Over the weeks in 1776 needed to complete the project, Ross would have likely knelt on the flag, stood on it and treated it more like an everyday banner — not with the kind of reverence we'd expect today.

