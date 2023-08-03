Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

In this combo image are the victims of the Oct. 27, 2018, assault on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Top row, from left, Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal and David Rosenthal. Bottom row, from left, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Dan Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger. [UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT WESTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA VIA AP]

PITTSBURGH — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, a jury decided Wednesday.

