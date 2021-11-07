While some myths about pets are harmless, many are filled with misinformation that can prevent a dog's needs from being met. To separate fact from fiction, the American Kennel Club clears up some of the most well-known dog myths.
• Dogs age seven years for every one human year: FALSE. This myth has been around for so long most people see it as a fact. Although dogs do age quicker than humans, the 7:1 ratio is not perfectly accurate. Dogs age faster when they are younger, and then the aging process slows down as they get older. The size of the dog also plays a role in the aging process — larger dogs age faster than small dogs.
• A warm nose indicates sickness: FALSE. The idea that a dog in good health should have a cold, wet nose is nothing more than another myth. The temperature of a dog's nose does not represent health or sickness. Using a thermometer is the only way to accurately measure your dog's temperature.
• Old dogs can't learn new tricks: FALSE. We have all heard this expression at some point in our lives. This old-time myth probably stemmed from someone who had difficulty teaching their dog a trick and blamed it on the dog's age. You can absolutely teach an older dog new tricks, like how to shake hands, speak or roll over. Keeping the training sessions short and fun while using plenty of positive reinforcement like treats and praise can make the training process easier.
• Dogs cannot see in color: FALSE. At one point in time, it was believed dogs could only see in black, white and shades of gray, and dogs do have fewer color-sensitive cones in their eyes than humans do. However, it has been discovered that although it's not in the same way as humans, dogs can in fact see color. They can see blue, green-ish yellow and yellow along with various shades of gray.
• A wagging tail means a happy dog: FALSE. While a natural, midlevel wagging tail does indicate the dog is content, other wags indicate the opposite. A high, stiff wagging tail can be a sign of agitation in the dog, while a low and quick wag may express the dog is scared and submissive.
