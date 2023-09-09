A new study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science has revealed that therapy dogs can be a huge boon to nursing students. Nursing school is full of highly demanding examinations and requires countless hours of intense studying, potentially leading to severe stress and burnout. But according to Saint Louis University researcher and professor Margaret Bultas, Ph.D., RN, CNE, CNL, CPNP-PC, who authored the study, canines may be a great way to combat the nationwide nursing shortage.

