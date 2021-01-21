WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — His presidency over, Donald Trump bid farewell to Washington on Wednesday but also hinted at a comeback despite a legacy of chaos, tumult and bitter division in the country he led for four years.
"Goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form," Trump told supporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where he received a 21-gun salute as part of a military send-off before boarding Air Force One for his last time as president.
Trump was already in Florida, at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, by the time Joe Biden was sworn in just before noon Eastern as the 46th president of the United States.
Trump was the first president in modern history to boycott his successor's inauguration. He also refused to participate in many other symbolic passing-of-the-torch traditions surrounding the peaceful transition of power as he continued to stew about his election loss. Trump did leave behind a note for Biden.
Trump has maintained the election Biden won decisively was stolen from him, even though Republican officials in several critical states, members of his own administration and a wide swath of judges, including those appointed by Trump, have rejected those arguments.
After painting a dire picture of "American carnage" on his own Inauguration Day in 2017, Trump departed on Wednesday as the only president ever to be impeached twice, with millions more out of work than when he was sworn in and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus. Under his watch, Republicans lost the presidency and both chambers of Congress.
Trump orchestrated an elaborate farewell that included a red carpet and color guard, as well as his usual campaign soundtrack. Members his family were visibly emotional during the program at the base.
Speaking without notes, Trump told several hundred supporters that it had been his "great honor and privilege" to serve as president.
He acknowledged that his was not a "regular administration." Without mentioning Biden by name, Trump wished the new administration great luck and success, which he said would be made easier because he had laid "a foundation."
Before arriving at the airport, Trump had told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that being president had been the honor of his lifetime.
"It has been something very special," he said over the sound of the Marine One helicopter. "And I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it's not a long-term goodbye. We'll see each other again."
Aides had urged Trump to spend his final days in office trying to salvage his legacy by highlighting his administration's achievements. But Trump largely refused, taking a single trip to the Texas border and releasing a video in which he pledged to his supporters that "the movement we started is only just beginning."
Just before midnight, Trump signed a flurry of pardons and commutations for more than 140 people, including his former chief strategist, rap performers and ex-members of Congress.
In his final act as president, after landing in Florida and just as Biden was making his grant entrance at the Capitol, Trump announced that he was pardoning Al Pirro, the ex-husband of Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro, one of his staunchest defenders. Al Pirro was convicted of conspiracy and tax evasion charges and sentenced to more than two years in prison in 2000.
As usual, the televisions aboard Air Force One were tuned to Fox News, airing Biden's inauguration ceremony, as Trump and his family took their final flight aboard the presidential aircraft. To mark the occasion, crew members announced the plane would fly low over Mar-a-Lago, descending as the Florida coast line came into view.
Unlike in Washington, where his presence was largely scorned, Trump was welcomed to his new home by several hundred supporters who lined his Secret Service motorcade route. The homecoming had a party atmosphere, with many backers dressed in red, white and blue. They waved Trump and American flags, held signs that read, "THANK YOU" and "TRUMP WON!" and appeared visibly emotional as his SUV crawled past them.
"We love you," they chanted as he drove by. He mouthed "I love you" back and raised his fist.
