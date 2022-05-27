NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court ruled Thursday, rejecting his argument that he be excused from testifying because his answers could be used in a parallel criminal probe.
A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state's trial court upheld Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 17 ruling, which enforced subpoenas requiring that Trump and his two eldest children — Ivanka and Donald Jr. — give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James' probe.
"The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination," the appellate panel wrote, citing the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and other legal protections for witnesses.
Lawyers for the Trumps agreed in March that they would sit for depositions within 14 days of an appellate panel decision upholding Engoron's ruling. They could also appeal the decision to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, delaying the matter and the Trumps' potential testimony indefinitely.
James lauded the ruling, which came just two weeks after the appellate panel heard oral arguments in the case. She tweeted that her investigation "will continue undeterred because no one is above the law."
"Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump must comply with our lawful investigation into his financial dealings," James said in a written statement. "We will continue to follow the facts of this case and ensure that no one can evade the law."
James has said her investigation has uncovered evidence Trump's company, the Trump Organization, used "fraudulent or misleading" valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits. Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have both been executives in the Trump Organization and are among their father's most trusted allies.
The appellate panel, in its ruling, described the investigation as focusing on whether the Trumps "committed persistent fraud in their financial practices and disclosures."
Trump, a Republican, denies the allegations and has said James' investigation in part of a politically motivated "witch hunt."
