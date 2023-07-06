Obama Threat Arrest

Federal prosecutors say Taylor Taranto, 37, who prosecutors say participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested last week near the home of former President Barack Obama. [AP PHOTO/JOSE LUIS MAGANA, FILE]

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama on the same day that a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in revealing new details about the case.

