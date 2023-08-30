WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s proposal to institute a 10% tariff on almost all imports would cost American consumers $300 billion a year, result in the loss of 550,000 U.S. jobs, and cut growth by 0.7%, according to a new analysis from the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

