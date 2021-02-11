WASHINGTON — Prosecutors unveiled new security video in Donald Trump's impeachment trial Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.
In the previously unreleased recordings, the House prosecutors displayed gripping scenes of how close the rioters were to the country's leaders, roaming the halls chanting "Hang Mike Pence," some equipped with combat gear and members of extremist groups among the first inside. Outside, the mob had set up a makeshift gallows.
At one moment, the video shows police shooting into the crowd through a broken window, killing a San Diego woman, Ashli Babbitt.
The vice president, who had been presiding over a session to certify Joe Biden's victory over Trump — thus earning Trump's censure — is shown being rushed to safety, where he sheltered in an office with his family just 100 feet from the rioters. Pelosi was evacuated from the complex as her staff hid behind doors in her suite of offices.
Police, overwhelmed by the mob, frantically announce "we lost the line" and urge officers to safety. One officer is seen being crushed by the mob and prosecutors said another suffered a heart attack. One later died.
Though most of the Senate jurors have clearly already made up their minds on acquittal or conviction, they sat riveted as video showed the rioters taking over the chamber where the impeachment trial is now being held. Screams from the audio filled the chamber.
"They did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission," said House prosecutor Stacey Plaskett, the Democratic delegate representing the Virgin Islands.
"President Trump put a target on their backs and his mob broke into the Capitol to hunt them down."
The presentation opened the first full day of arguments in the trial as the prosecutors argued Trump was no "innocent bystander" but the "inciter in chief" of the deadly Capitol riot, a president who spent months spreading election lies and building a mob of supporters primed for his call to stop Biden's victory.
The House Democrats showed piles of evidence from the former president himself: hundreds of Trump tweets and comments that culminated in his Jan. 6 rally cry to go the Capitol and "fight like hell" to overturn his defeat. Trump then did nothing to stem the violence and watched with "glee," they said, as the mob ransacked the iconic building. Five people died.
The senators on Wednesday saw for the first time the detailed security video of the break-in and heard grim emergency calls from Capitol police.
"To us it may have felt like chaos and madness, but there was method to the madness that day," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead prosecutor, who pointed to Trump as the instigator.
"And when his mob overran and occupied the Senate and attacked the House and assaulted law enforcement, he watched it on TV like a reality show. He reveled in it."
In one scene, a Capitol Police officer redirects Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, down a hallway to avoid the mob. It was the same officer, Eugene Goodman, who has been praised as a hero for having lured rioters away from the Senate doors.
"It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes," Romney said after watching the video. He said he didn't realize how close he had been to danger.
The day's proceedings unfolded after Tuesday's emotional start that left the former president fuming when his attorneys delivered a meandering defense and failed to halt the trial on constitutional grounds. Some allies called for yet another shakeup to his legal team.
Trump is the first president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached. He is charged with "incitement of insurrection" with fiery words his defense lawyers say are protected by the Constitution's First Amendment and just figures of speech.
The prosecutors are arguing that Trump's words were part of "the big lie" — his relentless efforts to sow doubts about the election results. Those began long before the votes were tabulated, revving up his followers to "stop the steal" though there was no evidence of substantial fraud.
