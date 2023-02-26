Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian military fires from a multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions Saturday in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine. [AP PHOTO/VADIM GHIRDA]

 Vadim Ghirda

KYIV, Ukraine — Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.

