University Fatal Shooting

Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, center, makes his first appearance at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., on Tuesday. [AP PHOTO/HANNAH SCHOENBAUM]

 Hannah Schoenbaum

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Authorities charged a University of North Carolina graduate student Tuesday with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his faculty advisor, in an attack that caused a campus lockdown while police searched for the gunman.

