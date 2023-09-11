Sept 11 Anniversary
First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks in 2001 in New York. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. [SUZANNE PLUNKETT/ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE]

 Suzanne Plunkett

NEW YORK — Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

