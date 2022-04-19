HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend.
The shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early Sunday, also left at least 31 people wounded.
No one was reported killed in the violence at Cara's Lounge in Hampton County, roughly 80 miles west of Charleston, according to an email from South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting. A phone call to the nightclub was not answered.
In Pittsburgh, two male youths were killed and at least eight people wounded when shots were fired during a party at a short-term rental property. The "vast majority" of the hundreds of people at the party were underage, the city's Police Chief Scott Schubert told reporters. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the two victims as Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17.
Investigators believe there were multiple shooters, and Schubert said police were processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around the rental home.
The two shootings come just a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in the South Carolina state capital of Columbia, about 90 miles north of Sunday's nightclub shooting. Nine people were shot, and six people sustained other kinds of injuries while trying to flee the scene at the Columbiana Centre, authorities said. No fatalities were reported.
Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said one person remained in the intensive care unit Monday. He said police have arrested Marquise Love Robinson, 20. Authorities are also seeking a third suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith. Both men face charges of attempted murder and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery.
The first person arrested in the shooting, 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. Price's attorney, Todd Rutherford, told news outlets Sunday that his client fired a gun at the mall, but in self-defense. Rutherford said Price faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol because he legally owned his gun but did not have a permit to carry a weapon.
Price now also faces an attempted murder charge and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery, police said. He was in the Lexington County jail as of Monday.
Police said they did not believe the shooting was a random attack and that the three identified suspects knew each other. Holbrook said the men brought guns into the mall, with police seizing two handguns believed to be used in the shootout.
"Emotions took over, you had firearms that were introduced into the dispute, gunfire was exchanged and innocent people got injured in the crossfire," Holbrook said.
Authorities have asked the public for help locating Smith, 21, of Columbia, who is also facing a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol.
"This is not an indictment on gun ownership," Holbrook said. "This is an indictment on the availability of firearms on the street for people that have illegal intentions, nefarious intentions to use those firearms against others."
South Carolina residents age 21 or older can get a weapons permit, which as of last year allows them to carry weapons openly or concealed. They must have eight hours of gun training and pass a background check that includes fingerprinting.
The three Easter weekend mass shootings are in addition to other gun violence nationally in recent days. Last week, a gunman opened fire in a New York subway car, wounding 10 people. A suspect was arrested the next day. Earlier this month, six people were killed and 12 others wounded in Sacramento, California, during a gunfight between rival gangs as bars closed in a busy downtown area just blocks from the state Capitol.
One week ago, a shooting inside a crowded nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. And last month, 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.
