United States China Balloon

In this image provided by the FBI, FBI special agents at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va., assigned to the evidence response team process material Thursday recovered from the high altitude balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina. [FBI VIA AP]

 HOGP

WASHINGTON — The China balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration declared Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.

