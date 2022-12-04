Texas School Shooting Survivor Lawsuit

Victims of the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 people dead have filed a lawsuit seeking $27 billion against local and state police, the city and other school and law enforcement officials. [AP PHOTO/JAE C. HONG, FILE]

 Jae C. Hong

AUSTIN, Texas — Victims of the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 people dead have filed a lawsuit against local and state police, the city and other school and law enforcement officials seeking $27 billion due to delays in confronting the attacker, court documents show.

