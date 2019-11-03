RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant wanted to avoid talking about President Donald Trump as she courted voters this week on Ridgefield Green Way just outside Virginia's capital city. The middle-aged man at one door didn't want to talk about anything else.
"I've only got one question. Do you support Trump?" he asked.
"Yes," Dunnavant replied.
"Then you've got my vote," he said.
On the sidewalk a few minutes later, Dunnavant actively distanced herself from the Republican president, acknowledging he is deeply unpopular in her district — despite the doorway encounter. The 55-year-old OB-GYN said she'd prefer that Trump stay out of Virginia ahead of Tuesday's high-stakes elections.
"I don't want to have Washington, D.C., replicated in Virginia," she told The Associated Press. "I'm running a campaign on state issues and getting state things done."
Dunnavant's dance speaks to the dire threat Trump has created for Republicans in Virginia and, more broadly, suburbs across America. This is where higher-educated and more affluent voters — particularly women — have revolted against Trump's GOP. These areas leaned Republican in the past, but amid shifting demographics and Trump's turbulent presidency, they have transformed into the nation's premier political battleground.
Nearly three years into Trump's administration, Virginia's leftward shift appears to be rapidly accelerating. Since the beginning of 2017, Democrats have won every statewide contest, made historic gains in the House of Delegates and picked up three additional congressional seats. And on Tuesday, Democrats are just a handful of new seats away from seizing control of both chambers of the Virginia legislature for the first time in more than two decades.
Voters across several other states also head to the polls Tuesday, including Mississippi and Kentucky, whose high-profile gubernatorial races have attracted Trump's direct involvement.
But more than anywhere, Virginia's lower-profile state legislative elections will test the magnitude of the GOP's suburban slide. Democratic victories could reshape the national political landscape in 2020 — and, perhaps more broadly, politics across the South for decades.
Like Virginia, suburban North Carolina, Georgia and Texas have seen explosive growth and demographic shifts in recent years that have given Democrats real momentum, even if they have yet to break through.
"We are a model for the South," said former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who has served as a chief surrogate in the state's legislative elections.
Vice President Mike Pence will rally voters in Virginia Beach on Saturday. But Trump, who is his party's most powerful political weapon, has been noticeably absent. Instead, the president dedicated time over the weekend to campaign in deep-red Mississippi and Kentucky.
Virginia Republican Corey Stewart, an unapologetic Trump loyalist who was beaten badly in last year's U.S. Senate race, suggested Trump would help his party by rallying the base in Virginia in what is expected to be a relatively low-turnout election. Still, he feared that the elections could be "a complete rout" for Republicans.
"Things are so bad right now in Virginia for a Republican like me," Stewart said. "Things are moving in the wrong direction in the suburbs."
Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh had only this to say about the president's decision to bypass Virginia: "President Trump is focused on the places where he can have the greatest impact in 2019, and those are in states having governor's races."
Trump may be a major factor in Virginia's off-year elections, but he was often a silent factor on the ground as suburban candidates scrambled across House and Senate districts knocking on doors to ensure their supporters' vote on Tuesday.
Like many suburban neighborhoods across the nation, the voters here in Richmond's suburbs tend to have more education and more money than those in rural areas. It's located in Henrico County, where more than 42% of residents hold a college degree and the median household income is $66,447.
They have also trended younger and more racially diverse in recent years. Nearly 30% of Henrico's population is African American and 8% is Asian, reflecting the changes in population growth since 2000 that have accompanied the county's leftward shift in recent elections.
The voters here are aware of national politics, but interviews on the ground this week suggest many are more invested in local issues that affect their families. On the doorstep, voters are more likely to raise concerns about education, health care and, perhaps above all, gun violence.
Still, one district voter, Elyse Ward, a 31-year-old marketing and technology manager who's expecting her first child later this month, said "it goes without saying" that Trump is on her mind as she weighs next week's election.
"I'm ready for him to go," Ward said.
