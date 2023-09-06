CORRECTION Burning Man Flooding

In this image from video provided by Stringr, festival-goers are helped off a truck from the Burning Man festival site in Black Rock, Nev., on Monday. An unusual late-summer storm stranded thousands at the week-long event. [STRINGR VIA AP]

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. — Wait times for tens of thousands of Burning Man partygoers trying to exit the mud-caked northern Nevada desert are beginning to decrease after flooded roads left them stranded there for days.

