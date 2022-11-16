Opioid-Crisis-Pharmacies

Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies. [AP PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH, FILE]

 Nam Y. Huh

Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion legal settlement on Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths.

