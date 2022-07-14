Star gazing
NASA has begun releasing images from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope. The images show parts of the universe seen by other telescope, but Webb’s sheer power, distant location from Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum put them in a new perspective.
