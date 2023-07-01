Welcome back to the mid-week Fourth of July holiday.
This year it’s on a Tuesday, but settle in. Next year is a Thursday. Both of those days make it difficult for workers and employers trying to decide whether to work one day between the holiday and weekend or create a four-day holiday weekend.
When the dreaded Tuesday Independence Day rolled around in the past, some companies and local governments opted to just give employees Monday off too.
"It's a situation where you'd have a lot of employees asking for the day off on Monday, so if the office is open, you're going to have to deny a lot of vacation requests," said Barbara Hitzemann, Pasco County director of human resources. "You'd have people spread out, working without supervisors. It just makes more sense operationally to shut down."
The United States almost avoided this mess five decades ago.
In 1968, U.S. Rep. Robert McClory, R-Ill., introduced legislation that became the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. In 1971, it permanently moved Washington's Birthday (Feb. 22) and Memorial Day (formerly May 30) to designated Mondays, creating the annual three-day weekend.
But McClory wanted more. His original legislation included Independence Day, which would move to the first Monday in July.
Mike McClory remembers discussing it with his late father over tennis.
"His argument was that evidence suggests the Declaration of Independence we're all familiar with, that says July 4, was printed after the fact, and that the date independence was actually declared was likely July 2," he said. "So he thought that date, July 4, didn't have to be carved in granite, because nobody really knows exactly."
But there was opposition. Some felt it was "sacrilegious" to celebrate the nation's birthday on any day but the Fourth. It was removed from the bill, which later passed by a fairly large majority.
