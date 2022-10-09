LIFE-CMP-BIOLOGIST-FISH-2-PH

When biologist Frank Fish studied how ducks move efficiently through the water, he used real ones, not these toys in his West Chester University lab. [JOSE F. MORENO/THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER/TNS]

 Jose F. Moreno

PHILADELPHIA — Hanging from the ceiling of the scientist's office is a hat in the shape of a giant squid. Nearby are toy ducks and whales, along with mementos from the movies "Finding Nemo" and "Jaws."

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.