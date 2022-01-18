NEW YORK (AP) — A dangerous winter storm brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on a holiday Monday.
The storm system dropped a foot or more of snow in parts of New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania Sunday night through Monday morning after pummeling parts of the Southeast on Sunday.
"We've had a very strong area of low pressure that's kind of moved up the coast, with pretty heavy snowfall accumulations from Tennessee, North Carolina all the way into the northeast," said meteorologist Marc Chenard at the weather service's headquarters in College Park, Maryland.
Forecasters in Buffalo, New York, said almost 18 inches of snow fell by 1 p.m. Monday. The city advised people not to travel if they didn't need to on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while some surrounding towns instituted a travel ban.
Weather service meteorologist Alexa Maines said 15 inches or more of snow were reported in Cleveland, Ohio, and 25 inches in parts of Ashtabula County in the northeast corner of the state.
Power outages affected tens of thousands of customers in the northeast, and hundreds of flights were canceled. Many COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites had to close down.
New York City got less than an inch of snow, which was washed away by rain overnight. The weather service said spotty showers and snow showers might continue through Monday night.
Multiple states reported heavy snowfall, and two people died Sunday in North Carolina when their car drove off the road. The roof of a dormitory partially collapsed in the state at Brevard College, with officials saying it broke under the weight of snow. There were no injuries.
Severe thunderstorms in Florida spun up a tornado with 118 mph winds, destroying 30 mobile homes and majorly damaging 51 more. Three minor injuries were reported.
