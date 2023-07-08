Abortion Wisconsin

Judge Diane Schlipper refused Friday to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 174-year-old abortion ban, keeping the case inching toward the state Supreme Court in a state where debate over abortion rights has taken center stage. [JOHN HART/WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL VIA AP, FILE]

 John Hart

MADISON, Wis. — A judge refused Friday to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 174-year-old abortion ban, keeping the case inching toward a final decision in a perennial presidential battleground state where abortion has become a key issue.

