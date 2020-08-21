MONTGOMERY — Two people accused of exchanging gunfire with Alabama police officers during a traffic stop have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
A car with three occupants was pulled over by Montgomery police at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, news outlets quoted Police Capt. Saba Coleman as saying.
The occupants began shooting at officers, who returned fire, according to police.
Officers chased the car until it crashed into a parked vehicle, the agency said. Two occupants were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening. The third suspect escaped from the scene, police said.
No officers were wounded, news outlets reported. None of the suspects or officers involved were immediately identified.
The case was turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.
