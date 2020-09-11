AUBURN — Two men are charged in the disappearance of an 18-year-old whose body was found days after he went missing last weekend, authorities said Friday.
Taharra Jaquay Brunson, 41, and Marcus Okeef Wigley, 35, were arrested on warrants charging them both with first-degree kidnapping, news outlets quoted police as saying.
The charges stem from an investigation into the disappearance of Thomas A. Green of Auburn, whose remains were identified after being found Thursday in Waverly, the Lee County coroner's office said.
Green suffered fatal injuries and his death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said, so additional charges were possible.
Investigators believe the men took the youth against his will, a police statement said. Police earlier released surveillance video showing Green attempting to enter a convenience store and then leaving after realizing the business was closed.
Green was last seen early Saturday by a friend, police said, and he was reported missing on Sunday.
Court records weren't available to show whether Brunson or Wigley had an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.