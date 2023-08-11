A fourth person has now been charged in last weekend’s riverfront brawl in Montgomery.
Police said Mary Todd, 21, is charged with third-degree assault. She surrendered to authorities Thursday and was being held in Montgomery’s Municipal Jail.
Todd is charged in the assault on Harriott II riverboat Co-Captain Dameion Pickett. Todd was among the group on a pontoon boat whose owner and occupants refused to move while the Harriott II was trying to dock Saturday evening.
Previously charged from the pontoon boat are: Richard Roberts, 48, two counts of third-degree assault; Allen Todd, 23, one count of third-degree assault, and Zachery “Chase” Shipman, 25, one count of third-degree assault.
All charges are misdemeanors and all three had been booked by Wednesday. The attorney for the defendants, Darron Hendley, said Thursday it would be premature to comment.
The victims in the case are Pickett and a 16-year-old deckhand-in-training.
Police reports obtained by AL.com Thursday said Pickett and the teen sustained bruised ribs and Pickett had knots on his head. Both received treatment at hospitals.
Montgomery police Chief Darryl Albert earlier this week said 13 people were initially detained Saturday night and all released pending the ongoing investigation.
“As Chief Albert has stated, this is truly an active ongoing investigation and more arrests are to follow as investigators methodically comb through hundreds of submitted video,’’ said Maj. Saba Coleman. “(Mary) Todd’s charge is a direct result of this active ongoing investigation.”
The melee, where sides broke down along racial lines, began Saturday evening when a moored pontoon boat blocked the Harriott II riverboat from docking in its designated space along the city's riverfront.
The riverboat co-captain took another vessel to shore to attempt to move the pontoon boat and was attacked by several white people from the pontoon boat, police said. Video showed him being punched and shoved. Riverboat crew members and others later confronted the pontoon boat party, and more fighting broke out.
The video showed people being shoved, punched and kicked, and a Black man hitting a white person with a chair. At least one person was knocked into the water.
Video of the brawl circulated on social media and put a national spotlight on Alabama's capital city.
"It was just absolutely unnecessary and uncalled for," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday of the violence that transpired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.