CLANTON — The remains of three people were found inside a burned-out vehicle that was discovered on a remote logging road in central Alabama, the Chilton County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities were working to identify the skeletal remains, and there was no immediate indication of the cause of death.
The car was found Thursday following a call from someone who spotted it, and Sheriff John Shearon said it did not appear the bodies had been there long.
"Somebody knows these people are missing,'' Shearon said. "We need somebody to notify us if they know anything at all."
The vehicle was found near Montevallo about 35 miles south of Birmingham.
