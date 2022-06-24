Abortions swiftly came to a stop in Alabama as a 2019 state abortion ban took effect making it a felony to perform an abortion at any state of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest victims.
All three clinics in the state stopped providing services Friday morning after a federal judge granted the state’s request to lift an injunction and allow the state to enforce the ban. The only exception to the ban is for the sake of the mother's health.
“Today is a truly historic day," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said. “The United States Supreme Court has, at long last, finally overturned its fatally flawed decision in Roe v. Wade. The issue of abortion now returns to the states — and the State of Alabama has unequivocally elected to be a protector of unborn life.”
Meanwhile, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People called the Supreme Court decision an “egregious assault on basic human rights.”
Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health show more than twice as many Black women as whites sought abortions in 2020 despite Black people making up only about a quarter of the state’s population.
At the Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives in Huntsville, Alabama, the staff had to tell women who had traveled from as far away as Texas that they couldn't have abortions.
“Some of them just started breaking down crying. Can you imagine if you had driven 12 hours to receive this care in this state and you are not able to receive the care?” clinic owner Dalton Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.