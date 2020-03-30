Alabama abortion clinics went to court Monday seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent the state from shutting them down as a “nonessential” medical service during the coronavirus pandemic.
The clinics said without court action, they would be forced to cancel more than 20 abortions scheduled for today. Those included one patient who will be pushed past the legal limit for abortion in the state if she does not receive the procedure this week.
The Alabama lawsuit was among a wave of lawsuits filed by clinics across the U.S. to stop states from trying to shutter them during the outbreak.
A federal judge temporarily blocked Texas' efforts to ban abortions during the COVID-19 outbreak, handing Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers a victory.
A new Ohio order is also unconstitutional if it prevents abortions from being carried out, a separate judge ruled Monday. The ruling instructed clinics to determine on a case-by-case basis if an abortion can be delayed to maximize resources — such as preserving personal protective equipment — needed to fight the coronavirus. If the abortion is deemed necessary and can’t be delayed, it’s declared legally essential.
Taken together, the rulings were signs of judges pushing back on Republican-controlled states including abortion in sweeping orders as the outbreak grows in the U.S. In Texas, the ruling came down after state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said abortion was included in a statewide ban on nonessential surgeries.
But U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel said the “Supreme Court has spoken clearly" on a woman's right to abortion. One abortion provider in Texas, Whole Woman's Health, said it had canceled more than 150 appointments in the days after the Texas order went into effect.
“There can be no outright ban on such a procedure," Yeakel wrote. Paxton said the state would appeal.
