ALBERTVILLE (AP) — A youth church leader in north Alabama has been arrested after authorities said she sexually abused a 15-year-old high school student.
Allison Brianna Cookston Stone, 26, of Albertville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said.
Stone is a youth leader at the Church of God of Union Assembly in Albertville, Sims told reporters Thursday.
"That's a position of trust in our community," the sheriff said, according to al.com.
Stone was released after posting $60,000 bond. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
The alleged victim in the case was identified as a teenaged boy from Boaz High School.
Authorities believe the boy's parents "were unaware of the sexual nature" of the relationship between him and Stone, Sims said. The alleged abuse had been going on "for some time," he said.
