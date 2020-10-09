TUSCALOOSA — A small historically black liberal arts college in Alabama has named Terry Saban and two others to its board of trustees.
Stillman College on Thursday announced the additions of Saban— the CEO co-founder of Nick's Kids Foundation and wife of Alabama football coach Nick Saban — and two others to its board, al.com reported. She joins longtime educator and college administrator James Anderson and Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and president of the Business Council of Alabama.
Each will serve a three-year term.
"I look forward to working with and learning from these three respected professionals," Stillman's president, Dr. Cynthia Warrick, told WRBC-TV. "Their commitment to and passion for fostering academic excellence; to providing opportunities for diverse populations; and to unwavering community engagement are well known. I have admired Anderson, Britt, and Saban by reputation for many years. Their appointment broadens the Stillman intellectual base and demonstrates the board's commitment to the College's core values."
Stillman College is a private college affiliated with the Presbyterian Church on the west side of Tuscaloosa. It has an enrollment of 861, according to its profile on US News and World Report.
