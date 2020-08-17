TUSCALOOSA (AP) — Frustrated by scenes of crowded entertainment districts and bars on the first weekend many students returned to the University of Alabama, officials on Monday looked for ways to improve safety during the coronavirus pandemic and hopefully save college football this year.
The university was not unique. North Carolina's flagship university canceled in-person classes for undergraduates just a week into the fall semester Monday and college campuses around the U.S. scrambled to deal with coronavirus clusters linked in some cases to student housing, off-campus parties and packed bars.
Tuscaloosa police already are “depleted and exhausted,” and leaders don't want to add to restrictions that already include early closing times and crowd limits at nightspots, Mayor Walt Maddox said.
But the sight of crowds like those that gathered near campus in an area called The Strip are disheartening after officials spent weeks pleading with people to take steps that will slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, Maddox said.
“If you don’t want to protect yourself and you don’t want to protect your family and you don’t want to protect your friends and thousands of jobs, maybe just maybe you would want to protect the football season so we can have it this fall,” Maddox said in an interview.
Maddox's comments came after University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne tweeted a photo that showed dozens of people, many not wearing face masks or staying away from others, waiting to get into a popular bar in Tuscaloosa on the day sororities accepted new members.
“Who wants college sports this fall?? Obviously not these people!! We’ve got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks!" Byrne said in a tweet Sunday.
Tuscaloosa police officers issued 12 citations for mask violations and arrested four people, but the problem wasn't just at the University of Alabama: Photos on social media also showed large crowds and relatively few masks around Auburn University over the weekend.
The operator of a popular Tuscaloosa bar where crowds gathered on the sidewalk awaiting entry denied that his business was to blame for problems. Writing in a public post on Facebook, Gallettes owner Jeff Sirkin said more than 20,000 students showed up in town over the weekend.
“Did you expect them to sit at home and read? We are doing all we can,” Sirkin said.
Public health officials worry that crowds on college campuses, combined with the resumption of classes in elementary through high school grades, will increase the spread of the virus.
While some campuses are teaching classes primarily online and some collegiate athletic leagues have canceled fall sports, the Southeastern Conference — which includes Alabama and Auburn — is moving ahead with plans to play games starting Sept. 26. The league planned to announce its revised game schedule Monday.
Universities have enacted rules meant to enforce mask wearing and social distancing on campus, and Alabama has a statewide rule requiring masks in public places. Many people are complying and covering their faces, but the rules also are being ignored by many.
In Tuscaloosa, where bars are required to close at 11 p.m. this fall to help stem the spread of the virus, Uber driver Ray Allen told a columnist for The Tuscaloosa News the crowds just move to houses once the nightclubs close. Most students “could care less” about wearing masks, Allen said.
“I see it every night,” he said. “It’s an on-going party.”
Maddox said city officials didn't want additional rules to stem the pandemic, but added: “Everything is always on the table.”
“My fear is what happened yesterday is a spark. What we can’t let happen is that spark light a fire” Maddox said.
More than 104,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alabama and at least 1,855 have died of the illness, which usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.
Other universities
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said it will switch to remote learning on Wednesday and make arrangements for students who want to leave campus housing.
“We have emphasized that if we were faced with the need to change plans — take an off-ramp — we would not hesitate to do so, but we have not taken this decision lightly,” it said in a statement after reporting 130 confirmed infections among students and five among employees over the past week.
UNC said the clusters were discovered in dorms, a fraternity house and other student housing.
Before the decision came down, the student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, ran an editorial headlined, “UNC has a clusterf—k on its hands," though without the dashes.
The paper said that the parties that took place over the weekend were no surprise and that administrators should have begun the semester with online-only instruction at the university, which has 19,000 undergraduates.
“We all saw this coming,” the editorial said.
Outbreaks earlier this summer at fraternities in Washington state, California and Mississippi provided a glimpse of the challenges school officials face in keeping the virus from spreading on campuses where young people eat, live, study — and party — in close quarters.
The virus has been blamed for over 170,000 deaths and 5.4 million confirmed infections in the U.S.
Many schools already have flipped from in-person classes to mainly online in recent weeks, and more are expected to do so, said David Long of Tuscany Strategy Consulting, which teamed up with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation to develop reopening recommendations for colleges and universities.
“It's because it's so difficult to create these systems where everybody is essentially behaving appropriately, meaning social distancing, wearing PPE and not gathering in groups,” he said, referring to personal protective equipment. “It's challenging when you're trying to control behavior in young adults, particularly in areas that are outside the classroom and off campus."
Some schools are opting for social contracts and strict codes of conduct as a way for students to keep pressure on their classmates, he said.
At Oklahoma State in Stillwater, where a widely circulated video over the weekend showed maskless students packed into a nightclub, officials confirmed 23 coronavirus cases at an off-campus sorority house. The university placed the students living there in isolation and prohibited them from leaving.
“As a student, I’m frustrated as hell,” said Ryan Novozinsky, a junior from Allentown, New Jersey, and editor of the student newspaper. “These are people I have to interact with." And, he added, "there will be professors they interact with, starting today, that won’t be able to fight this off.”
The University of Notre Dame reported 58 confirmed cases since students returned to the South Bend, Indiana, campus in early August. At least two off-campus parties over a week ago have been identified as sources, school officials said.
