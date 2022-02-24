The state House unanimously passed changes to the Alabama Literacy Act on Wednesday but without delaying implementation of the act's holdback requirement, which is set to go into effect this spring.
Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, sponsor of a bill that included a one-year delay and other changes in the Literacy Act, accepted an amendment that stripped the language delaying the holdback provision. A separate Senate bill, which is now in a House committee, would delay the holdback for two years. Collins said she would let the Senate bill deal with the delay issue, with her bill focused on changes to help struggling readers catch up.
As originally enacted in 2019, the Alabama Literacy Act keeps third grade students who can't read proficiently from being promoted to the fourth grade starting this spring.
According to a Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama analysis, about 12,000 students could be held back this spring because they can’t read at grade level.
The bill the House passed Wednesday specifies that special needs students who have an individual education plan and don’t take the state’s standardized test are exempt from the holdback; English language learners have three years after enrollment before the holdback applies to them; and no child would be retained in third grade more than once.
