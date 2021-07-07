Resurfacing on a stretch of I-65 from Butler to Lowndes counties will begin Monday, and the work will include the site of a multi-car pileup two weeks ago that left 10 people dead, including nine children.
The work is part of an ongoing interstate maintenance project, said Brantley Kirk, spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Transportation. Those projects are often planned years in advance.
The $2.9 million contract was awarded in May 2021 to MidSouth Paving in Birmingham, at least a month before the wreck.
The area under construction stretches from the County Road 41 overpass in Butler County to 1 mile south of the Lowndes County line.
The deadly Butler County crash happened on northbound Interstate 65 as Tropical Storm Claudette dumped rain on a heavily traveled stretch of interstate south of Montgomery. Multiple vehicles collided, including a van carrying residents of a youth home. The crash also killed a father and daughter from Tennessee.
Signs were to be placed on the interstate beginning Tuesday. Lane closures can occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, according to ALDOT. That area of the interstate typically experiences heavy traffic during the summer as people travel to the beach, and ALDOT warned motorists to expect delays.
The work should be completed sometime in fall 2021, according to the press release.
