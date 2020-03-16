MONTGOMERY — Alabama's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at a record low 2.7% in January, officials said Monday.
Locally, Morgan County and Limestone County had unemployment rates of 2.8% and Lawrence County's was 3.4%. These rates are not seasonally adjusted. The state's unadjusted rate was 3.3%.
A news release issued by the state said the seasonally adjusted jobless rate for January was unchanged from December. It was below the national rate and more than 1 percentage point better than the state rate from a year earlier.
The rate represents nearly 2.2 million people who are working at about 61,000 who aren't. Average weekly earnings increased $41.74 to $872.01 from a year ago.
Among individual business sectors, building construction employment increased 12.6% over the last year and vehicle manufacturing rose about 5.8%.
Shelby County in metro Birmingham has the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.4%, while Wilcox County in rural west Alabama is highest at 9%.
