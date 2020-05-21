MONTGOMERY — Alabama's solicitor general has been nominated to serve as a judge on the federal bench.
President Donald Trump named Edmund G. LaCour Jr. to fill a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District, The White House said in a news release Wednesday.
Before joining the Alabama Attorney General's Office in 2018, LaCour was a partner in the Washington, D.C., law office of Kirkland & Ellis, LLP, where he represented clients before the Supreme Court, courts of appeals, and trial courts.
LaCour is a summa cum laude graduate of Birmingham Southern College and earned his juris doctor degree from Yale Law School.
The U.S. Senate must still confirm his nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.