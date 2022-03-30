Legislature passes
Orr's Numeracy Act
MONTGOMERY — The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation aimed at improving the state's lagging math scores, especially in elementary schools.
Senate Bill 171, dubbed the Numeracy Act by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, would target more resources to struggling schools, deploy math coaches to help teachers and hold schools accountable for continued failure to improve.
The bill, which will cost an estimated $114 million per year when fully implemented. The Senate concurred with the House’s changes, and the bill now goes to the governor.
It's an attempt to improve the quality of Alabama’s math education in lower grades, which ranked last on the more recent national report card.
The Numeracy Act would create a new office, the Office of Mathematics Improvement, that would exist inside the State Department of Education. This office would oversee Alabama’s math curriculum and testing to ensure that by the time children reach the fifth grade, they are at or above grade-level proficiency in math.
One of the major costs of the bill would be that of providing math coaches in K-5 schools to coach current math teachers in modern math education practices.
Rep. Bob Fincher, R-Woodland, expressed many issues with the bill, especially with the addition of these math coaches.
“We’re going to take our best math teachers out of the classroom and let them coach math teachers,” Fincher said. “Are we even going to replace the math coaches we take out?”
— Maddison Booth
--
Committee OKs
'Healing History Act'
An Alabama Senate committee on Tuesday gave the first favorable vote to the “Healing History Act,” which creates a state fund for preserving and creating new monuments around the state.
Senate Bill 327's focus is “monuments and memorials that date from the infancy of this state to the present, commemorating such individuals, causes, and events as the Confederacy, women's suffrage, the civil rights movement, and indigenous peoples, should stand together representing and uplifting diverse perspectives and significant events of Alabama history.”
“Many of you know that there have been controversies around memorials and those sorts of things,” Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier, D-Selma, told the Senate education budget committee on Tuesday morning.
“… (The bill) has to do with embracing all of our history, embracing all of the memorials and making space for new ones,” Sanders-Fortier said.
She said the goal is to learn together and “share truth and love for the sake of progressing our state.”
The committee approved the bill on an 11-0 vote, though chairman Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, questioned whether some of the responsibilities the legislation puts on the Alabama State Council on the Arts would be better handled by the Alabama Historical Commission.
The bill now moves to the full Senate and needs three more votes in the remaining six legislative days of the session.
--
Senate advances
telehealth regulation
The Alabama Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to create rules for Alabama doctors who see patients online and put some caps on those visits.
Alabama is one of the few states that doesn’t already have telehealth regulations, Sen. Dan Roberts, R-Mountain Brook, said on the Senate floor.
He said the goal of Senate Bill 272, which was substituted on Tuesday, is to put the same standards of care of in-person visits to remote visits and rural Alabamians will likely benefit most from the legislation.
“This is not meant to supplant in-person visits to your physician of choice,” Roberts said.
The Senate approved the bill 33-0.
One of the contested points of the bill in the past month has been a requirement that patients sometimes see doctors in-person. Roberts said the newest version of the bill says that after four visits for the same malady within a 12-month period, the patient must see a provider in-person.
Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, an obstetrician, spoke in favor of the limit.
“I think there is no substitute for face-to-face contact,” Stutts said.
Meanwhile, doctors can’t prescribe controlled substances without a recent in-person visit.
A similar bill, House Bill 423, is awaiting a House vote in that chamber.
— Mary Sell
