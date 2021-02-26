MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Legislature met for the ninth legislative day of its 30-day regular session Thursday. Here's a rundown of notable action from the Statehouse:
--
School board bill
A bill that would give local school boards more enforcement power to ensure members are following state requirements passed the Senate on Thursday.
The Senate also approved amendments to Mobile Democratic Sen. Vivian Figure’s Senate Bill 170, including one by Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, giving more weight to penalty recommendations by the peer review panel the bill establishes and removing the state superintendent from the disciplinary decision process.
The bill also enhances new board member qualifications, such as attending at least two school board meetings and completing a two-hour training session.
--
Hiring requirements
A bill filed Thursday in the Senate would give new and expanding industries in the state a break on workforce requirements if COVID-19 caused hiring delays.
The state’s capital credit program allows an annual tax credit based on a percentage of businesses capital costs. To qualify, the businesses must meet hiring and wage requirements.
Singleton's Senate Bill 274, the COVID-19 Recovery Capital Credit Protection Act of 2021, provides an extension to the employment and wage requirements for a qualifying project placed into service during 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Initial wage and employment requirements will be extended up to two years for projects “that have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the bill says.
The bill has 29 co-sponsors, nearly the entire Senate.
--
License bill passes Senate
The Senate approved Senate Bill 2, which would allow law enforcement agencies to use automated license plate recognition systems on public highways, but specifies that collected information can be used only for law enforcement purposes.
“We do want to know if we have drug mules on the highways,” said Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur. His bill would prevent tech companies from tracking individuals or gathering any information on their movements.
The bill says “law enforcement agencies may not sell license plate recognition data for any purpose and may not make the data available to any agency, corporation, or association that is not a law enforcement agency nor to any individual who is not a law enforcement officer.”
The bill now goes to the House.
--
Distracted driving bill stalls
A bill that would prohibit the use of hand-held mobile phones and other electronic devices while driving stalled in the House on Thursday as members voiced concerns that the bill is too far-reaching.
House Bill 90 is sponsored by Rep. K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville.
The bill prohibits a person from ever holding a mobile phone while driving but other parts of the bill would also prohibit drivers from using voice-commands on their phone. Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia, noticed this language and said he would work with Brown on an amendment to take that language out.
The bill does allow for a person to contact emergency services if needed, and exempts law enforcement and utility workers who may need to use their devices for work.
Rep. Charlotte Meadows, R-Montgomery, said she was concerned that it would almost be impossible to prove someone was breaking this law.
"We can’t legislate common sense and that’s what we’re trying to do," Meadows said. "Reasonable people don’t drive distracted. It happens all the time but not always because of a cellphone."
The bill was carried over at Brown's request, meaning it can come back up at a later time.
— Caroline Beck And Mary Sell, Alabama Daily News
