WETUMPKA — A man accused in the stabbing death of a motorist who stopped to assist him on a roadside pleaded guilty to capital murder in a plea agreement that avoided a potential death penalty.
Ronald Jason Mann, 33, entered the plea during a hearing in Elmore County on Thursday, news outlets reported. He will be sentenced to life without parole in the killing of Davon Waldrep, 47, on Sept. 2, 2018.
After forcing a couple to withdraw money from an automated teller machine at a convenience store, Mann fled in a getaway vehicle and struck a roadside sign, authorities said.
Waldrep drove up on the accident scene and stopped to see if he could help, authorities said, but Mann stabbed him multiple times after Waldrep refused to hand over a cellphone. Waldrep died later in a hospital.
Some called the case the "Good Samaritan" killing after the biblical story of a man who stopped to assist an injured stranger on a road.
"Mr. Waldrep literally was coming to the aid of a person he had never met before," prosecutor AC.J. Robinson said outside court.
A teen who was with Mann, Troy Carter, previously pleaded guilty to murder and awaits sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.