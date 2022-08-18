Alabama municipalities and their utility providers have applied this year for more than $3.1 billion for nearly 600 water and sewer projects. Decatur Utilities did not receive requested funding this year, but is being considered for future low-interest loans.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is reviewing cities’ applications for potential federal funding, including $225 million in American Rescue Plan Act money allocated by state lawmakers earlier this year to water and sewer projects and about $765 million from last year’s $1 trillion federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The department used the same application process for both pools of money, as well as the state’s clean water and drinking water revolving funds. Those funds allocate low-interest loans to municipalities and are 80% federally funded.
As of last week, about $188 million in drinking water and $98 million in clean water projects had been approved, according to ADEM documents.
Agency officials could not say which pool of money was funding each specific allocation. In some cases, projects will receive a combination of money.
There are more requests for money than available funds and the department prioritizes projects based on health concerns, compliance issues, whether the communities are disadvantaged according to federal guidelines, affordability, and population size with preference to small communities, ADEM said. Meanwhile, allocating the funds will be a multi-year process.
“What we are doing is unprecedented in the history of Alabama,” ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said. “Never before has the state made investments of anywhere near this scope in water and sewer infrastructure, affecting the lives of hundreds of thousands, if not more, of Alabamians in need.
“... ADEM has taken that mandate, and we’re creating what we see as a model program that targets communities with the greatest needs and the least ability to pay, and provides them funding and technical assistance to get these much-needed projects done.”
So far, the ADEM awards range in size from $84,600 for a water line replacement in Walker County to $41 million for a wastewater project in Mobile.
Other large allocations so far include a $39 million water line improvement in Birmingham, $15 million for a water project in Florence, $14 million for a project in Scottsboro, more than $22 million for Tuscaloosa projects, $13 million for a Mobile water project and $10 million for sewer work in Hayneville in Lowndes County.
--
Decatur Utilities
Decatur Utilities applied for $62 million in low-interest loans for wastewater system improvements. Spokesman Joe Holmes said DU did not receive the requested loan for this year, but is being considered for funding in the next three years. The request would finance a new lift station at Fifth Street Northwest, a new influent pump station and headworks for the wastewater treatment plant, and aeration and clarification improvements at the treatment plant.
DU was approved for a $1.6 million loan for a 10-million-gallon water tank coating but decided not to take it, Holmes said.
"DU was offered funding for this project but the principal forgiveness was only 5%, unlike previous stimulus loans that offered more substantial principal forgiveness," he said. "The administrative costs of obtaining the loan outweighed the financial benefit so we have decided not to proceed. However, we may have the opportunity to apply for future grants and will continue to analyze those potential funds for future collection system and water treatment plant upgrades as they become available."
Holmes said the ongoing sewer rehabilitation project was not eligible for the ADEM loans or grants.
Greg Cochran, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities, said water and sewer infrastructure needs around the state have been “percolating” for years.
“As we were facing broadband infrastructure needs and road infrastructure needs, we knew that these drinking water and clean water infrastructure needs were out there,” Cochran said.
Cochran said the requests for funding come from both municipalities that are disadvantaged and don’t have the local resources to fix water and sewer issues and fast-growing cities.
“They’re growing at such extreme rates that they’re really having to push the pause button on development so that they can catch up on infrastructure,” Cochran said.
The 2022 ARPA legislation that included $225 million for water and sewer projects, to be allocated by ADEM, put the funds into three pools: $120 million for sewer systems for “emergency or high need projects;” $100 million as matching grants; and $5 million for Blackbelt sewer projects.
The department is evaluating proposed projects on a needs-based criteria “and will determine priority based on a ranking system that considers physical plant needs, financial needs, compliance status, demographics" and related factors, the agency said.
“Projects demonstrating the greatest need and ranked as high priority will receive the initial funding,” officials said in an emailed response to questions.
The ARPA funds have to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026. Separately, the $765 federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will be allocated annually over the next five years.
“Over the next several years, the people in Alabama can expect to see hundreds of projects across the state that will help safeguard their health and improve their quality of life,” LeFleur said about the disbursement of funds. “Residents of the Black Belt and other rural areas will especially benefit from this program.”
Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, said he understands ADEM is trying to identify and fund municipalities’ greatest needs versus their wants. He’d also like to see the ARPA funds reach local governments soon.
“Every day we wait, the dollar dries up a little bit more,” Albritton said.
Lawmakers likely next year will distribute a second tranche of ARPA funds worth more than $1 billion. More money is possible for water and sewer, but lawmakers will want to see how the first round was used, Albritton said.
“Our goal continues to be what the governor stated — to make sure we’re investing in the future,” he said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.