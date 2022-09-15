Death Penalty Alabama

Officials escort murder suspect Alan Eugene Miller away from the Pelham City Jail on Aug. 5, 1999. Miller, scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Sept. 22 for a workplace shooting rampage in 1999 that killed three men, says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. [AP PHOTO/DAVE MARTIN, FILE]

 Dave Martin

MONTGOMERY — A federal judge told Alabama to stop being vague and give a firm answer by this evening on whether the prison system is ready to use the untested execution method of nitrogen hypoxia at an execution next week.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.