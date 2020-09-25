MOBILE — A 2-year-old in Alabama was able to gain access to a handgun and accidentally shoot his 12-year-old cousin, according to authorities.
Mobile police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday evening, where the 12-year-old's mother told officers her toddler nephew had found a gun on a bed and accidentally shot her son, news outlets reported, citing the agency.
The juvenile suffered wounds that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
The woman told investigators the gun belonged to her 19-year-old son, according to the agency.
Police said the shooting was accidental. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was criminally charged.
