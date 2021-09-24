MIDFIELD — A police officer in an Alabama town near Birmingham is free on bail after being arrested on charges of animal cruelty.
Midfield Police Officer Cameroun Tremble, 46, surrendered at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday to face two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. He was released after posting $3,000 bail.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released few details but said two horses owned by Tremble appeared extremely malnourished, al.com reported. Neighbors called the Sheriff's Office reporting the horses' condition, and the sheriff's Animal Cruelty Officer conducted an investigation.
Tremble has been a Midfield police officer for about three years. Police Chief Jesse Bell said he was placed on leave following his arrest. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
