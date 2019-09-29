BIRMINGHAM — Alabama Power says it's reducing water releases from its hydroelectric dams because of a drought affecting the state.
The move is intended to prevent lakes from shrinking too much. But a statement from the utility says that without rain, water levels will still likely fall below normal on lakes including Weiss, Henry, Logan Martin, Harris, Martin and Smith.
Parts of the state haven't had substantial rainfall in weeks, and a federal assessment shows more than 80% of Alabama is abnormally dry or in a drought.
Conditions are worst in eastern and central parts of Alabama.
Montgomery is more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) below normal, and Troy is more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) below normal rainfall. Totals are more than 3 inches (8 centimeters) off in Birmingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.