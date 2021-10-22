MONTGOMERY (AP) — Alabama's unemployment rate for September was 3.1%, unchanged from August but less than half of what it was at the same time last year during the pandemic, officials said Friday.
The jobless rate for September represented 68,544 people without work statewide compared to 147,334 in September 2020, according to a statement from the Department of Labor.
"Businesses have gained more than 63,000 jobs over the year, and some of the hardest hit industries, including the leisure and hospitality industry, continue to lead the state in over-the-year growth and registering significantly higher wages," said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
Businesses remained open in the state with few operating restrictions in recent months despite an increase in illness and deaths from COVID-19 that began in mid-summer. Cases are now headed downward, but more than 15,300 people have died from the coronavirus statewide.
Shelby County, located just south of Birmingham, had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 1.8%, followed by Cullman County north of Birmingham at 2%. Wilcox County in rural western Alabama had the state's highest jobless rate, 9.8%.
